Dindigul Reader’s Mail

March 31, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

Litter along tracks

Garbage is being dumped all along the railway tracks on the Ramanathapuram to Mandapam stretch. Sometimes goats and dogs that forage for food among the litter get run over. So, Irequest the authorities concerned to clear the garbage and ensure that people do not dump the waste along the railway tracks.

K.N. Ganesh,

Ramanathapuramm

Shift TB ward

In Ramanathapuram town Government Medical College Hospital, the TB ward is functioning at the very entrance of the hospital posing threat to other patients, visitors and the public. Since tuberculosis is an infectious disease, housing patients getting treatment for the disease at the entrance has created an atmosphere detrimental to public health. I appeal to the Collector to shift the TB ward to a remote place in the hospital complex.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

No blood bank in Paramakudi GH

Though the Government Hospital in Paramakudi has been upgraded as a district headquarters hospital, there is no blood bank to store blood here. I request the authorities concerned to set up a blood bank at the GH.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

