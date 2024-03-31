ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

March 31, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Litter along tracks

ADVERTISEMENT

Garbage is being dumped all along the railway tracks on the Ramanathapuram to Mandapam stretch. Sometimes goats and dogs that forage for food among the litter get run over. So, Irequest the authorities concerned to clear the garbage and ensure that people do not dump the waste along the railway tracks.

K.N. Ganesh,

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramanathapuramm

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shift TB ward

In Ramanathapuram town Government Medical College Hospital, the TB ward is functioning at the very entrance of the hospital posing threat to other patients, visitors and the public. Since tuberculosis is an infectious disease, housing patients getting treatment for the disease at the entrance has created an atmosphere detrimental to public health. I appeal to the Collector to shift the TB ward to a remote place in the hospital complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

No blood bank in Paramakudi GH

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the Government Hospital in Paramakudi has been upgraded as a district headquarters hospital, there is no blood bank to store blood here. I request the authorities concerned to set up a blood bank at the GH.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US