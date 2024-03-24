GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dindigul Reader’s Mail

March 24, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

Abraham Mills S 6089

Build RoB

The railway level-crossing at Uchipuli near Ramanathapuram on Madurai - Rameswaram highway is closed often due to high frequency of train services. This causes hardships to road users. Long lines of waiting vehicles on both sides of this level-crossing is a common sight. There was an announcement long back that a road overbridge would replace the manned railway gate to facilitate smooth flow of traffic on the highway; but nothing happened afterwards. I appeal to the Southern Railway and the National Highway Authority of India to construct a ROB at this spot soon.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

