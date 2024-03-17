Dindigul Reader’s Mail

March 17, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Compressors not working in hospital

In Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital, four electric compressors are provided for connectivity to medical suction equipment which are required to bring out chest flem and to drain out poisonous substances from patients who have consumed poison. The compressors are machines that are of utmost necessity in emergency cases and must be in working condition round- the-clock. But, surprisingly, all the above four compressors are defunct posing great risk to patients. It is learnt that the services of technicians are unavailable at the hospital for proper maintenance of these equipment. The old pipe fittings attached to the compressors have worn out and have to be replaced. I appeal to the Collector to bestow special attention on this issue and to restore all compressors in perfect working condition at the earliest.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

ADVERTISEMENT

Flickering light

The street lights on the service road near Muthiahkoil in Paramakudi is just flickering. I request the authorities to set it right.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.