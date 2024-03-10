Dindigul Reader’s Mail

March 10, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Inadequate lighting on bridge

The Pamban road bridge that connects Rameswaram island with the mainland looks dark at night due to inadequate lighting. Drivers of vehicles find it difficult to cross the bridge. Moreover, in the security point of view, it is unsafe to keep this vital bridge under darkness at any point of time. The lighting system should be completely checked for faults as well as for replacement of faulty bulbs and the authorities concerned should ensure that the bridge is well-illuminated so as to prevent any untoward happenings. I appeal to the Ramanathapuram Collector to look into this for due rectification at the earliest.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

NOTA in Tamil

The Election Commission of India, in its order - 576/3/2023/SDR - states that “the version in the regional language(s) in your State for “None of the Above” to be printed on the ballot paper should be as per the said Hindi version.” I appeal to the Election officials to follow the directive and take steps to implement the order and ensure that NOTA is displayed in Tamil for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

S. Balaji,

Chinnamanur

Appoint more doctors in GH

Though Paramakudi Government Hospital has been upgraded as district headquarters hospital, the strength of doctors and para-medical staff is inadequate to meet the rising requirements of patients. I request the government to appoint more doctors and other staff to the hospital.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi