Dindigul Reader’s Mail

March 03, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Ban printing of wall posters

Wall posters are indiscriminately pasted on parapet walls of road bridges, signboards on highways, centre median walls, compound walls of educational institutions and government buildings. The government has restricted erection of flex boards with strict regulations. Most of these posters are related to welcoming ministers by various political parties. These posters become a health hazard as they turn out as waste due to length of time and found as bit pieces strewn everywhere and mar the environment. It is high time the government banned the very printing of wall posters. When other mode of media is available in these modern days, pasting of posters is a bad practice. Nowhere in western and middle-eastern countries and the far east like Singapore and Malaysia will one can find a single poster on roads and walls. Let us correct ourselves at least now. Incidentally, Madurai - Rameswaram highway sports the highest number of wall posters pasted indiscriminately.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

