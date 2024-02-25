ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

February 25, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

GTN Road in a damaged condition near Palani railway gate in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Travails on ECR

The East Coast Road (ECR) from Thoothukudi to Chennai runs via Ramanathapuram. The stretch from Ramanathapuram up to Nagapattinam is full of potholes. The shoulders on either side of the road are not property maintained. ‘Karuvelam’ trees have grown on both sides of the road, thus obstructing the sight of oncoming vehicles. Stray animals also enter the road and cause fatal accidents. Only if the stray cattle or impounded will the road users have any amount of safety. The owners of the stray animals must be slapped a heavy fine. The project to convert the ECR as a divided six lane expressway must be expedited.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Repair roads

The stretch of road between Dindigul MSP Higher Secondary School to Palani railway line crossing road is in a very bad condition for the past one year. It is full of potholes and it is difficult to ride vehicles on this road. Accidents also occur because of the bad state of the road. Moreover, the stretch of road between Kosavapatti and Gopalpatti is also in a similar condition. Hence, I request the authorities concerned to do patchwork on these roads immediately.

M. Sundararaj,

Madurai

Set right pole

The street light pole opposite Annamalai Hotel on the four-lane highway in Paramakudi is in a precarious condition and it may fall down any time. I request the National Highways Authority of India to set it right before anything untoward happens.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US