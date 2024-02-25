GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

February 25, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
GTN Road in a damaged condition near Palani railway gate in Dindigul.

GTN Road in a damaged condition near Palani railway gate in Dindigul. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Travails on ECR

The East Coast Road (ECR) from Thoothukudi to Chennai runs via Ramanathapuram. The stretch from Ramanathapuram up to Nagapattinam is full of potholes. The shoulders on either side of the road are not property maintained. ‘Karuvelam’ trees have grown on both sides of the road, thus obstructing the sight of oncoming vehicles. Stray animals also enter the road and cause fatal accidents. Only if the stray cattle or impounded will the road users have any amount of safety. The owners of the stray animals must be slapped a heavy fine. The project to convert the ECR as a divided six lane expressway must be expedited.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Repair roads

The stretch of road between Dindigul MSP Higher Secondary School to Palani railway line crossing road is in a very bad condition for the past one year. It is full of potholes and it is difficult to ride vehicles on this road. Accidents also occur because of the bad state of the road. Moreover, the stretch of road between Kosavapatti and Gopalpatti is also in a similar condition. Hence, I request the authorities concerned to do patchwork on these roads immediately.

M. Sundararaj,

Madurai

Set right pole

The street light pole opposite Annamalai Hotel on the four-lane highway in Paramakudi is in a precarious condition and it may fall down any time. I request the National Highways Authority of India to set it right before anything untoward happens.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.