Dindigul Reader’s Mail

January 29, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Install signal

Frequent accidents occur on the four-lane highway near Ariyanendal on the Madurai - Ramanathapuram - Rameswaram highway. Vehicles coming from Rameswaram side take a right instead of using the overbridge. To prevent accidents, the National Highways Authority of India must install a signal / signboard at this place.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Open roadside Aavin outlets

Aavin sells a wide range of milk products. It can open sales outlets on the lines of motels on the four-lane highways in the State. As the quality is good and cost nominal, there will be many takers for the products if the roadside outlets provide ample parking space and rest rooms.

C.A. Pradeep,

Madurai

Old pension scheme

It is welcome that Himachal Pradesh cabinet has approved restoration of old pension scheme in fulfilment of an election campaign promise. One expects the Tamil Nadu government to follow suit.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Post guards

It is shocking to read about the gruesome murder of an archaka at Melachevel village when he reprimanded some youngsters who were habitually consuming alcohol and abusing people on the temple premises. I request the HR and CE Department to post parttime or regular guards at important temples for night duty. It will serve twin purposes - he will prevent gathering of misguided youth who indulge in anti-social activities and secondly theft of antique idols can be prevented.

A.M.N. Pandian,

Tirunelveli

No transparency

The price of cinema tickets has increased manifold and an extra amount is also charged for booking online in the guise of convenience charges. There is no transparency in this regard. I request theatre owners to discontinue dynamic pricing of tickets and also consider concession for senior citizens. Moreover, the cost of snacks, coffee and tea are so high that it matches the prices one finds in airports. I request the theatre owners to reduce the price of tickets and snacks.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelveli