Dindigul Reader’s Mail

January 01, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

No special train to Rameswaram

The Southern Railway operated 20 special trains from Chennai to different places across the State. But not even a single special train was operated to Rameswaram, a major centre for pilgrimage. I request the railways to consider Rameswaram sector also while operating festival special trains.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Dangerous hole

A hole on ESI Road in Lakshmipuram in Palani remains open for a long time. Though a white strip has been painted around it to caution road users, it is not visible at night due to poor lighting on the road. In the absence of metal barricades, motorists and pedestrians find it difficult to see the hole and so it poses a danger. I request the municipal authorities to fully cover the hole with concrete slabs or install a board to indicate and caution road users about the hole to prevent any untoward incident.

Sainithii. M,

Palani

Aadhaar issue

As a tenant, I am required to update my Aadhaar card address every time I move into a new dwelling. I must first give the gas agencies a copy of the lease for my new home before I can give them the documentation necessary to change the address on my Aadhaar card. I will thereafter be able to update my address in any records pertaining to Aadhaar after receiving the card alone. Every time the process was cumbersome. Since the Aadhaar card has become the primary tool for getting government services, a system must be evolved so that if the address on the Aadhaar card changes, it must be instantly updated in all linked services.

D. Ganesh,

Madurai

Modify SLR coaches

During festival period, demand for accommodation in trains is high. The SLR cum guard coaches are needed for trains. However the luggage brake vans in most of the trains are not utilised to the maximum extent. Despite railways’ best efforts, most of them run empty. Hence the railways can think of modifying the luggage carrier to passenger seats so as to accommodate more passengers. It makes economic sense, too. Of the two SLRs in a train, one can be used as parcel carrier as before. With conversion to Head-On Generation (HOG) being expedited in Indian Railways, more coaches can also be added.

C.A. Pradeep,

Madurai

Issue an order

Apropos of news report ‘ CM directs Revenue Dept. to clear pending applications for certificates in a month,’ no government employee issues receipts for applications received from the public. They easily escape by saying they have not received any application. I request the CM to issue an order to all offices to give acknowledgement on receiving petitions from the public.

G. Purushothaman

Tirunelveli