ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

December 24, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The non-functioning high-mast lamp on Malaikoil Road in Palani | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

High-mast lamp not functioning

A high-mast lamp installed at Madurai-Palani and Palani-Kodaikanal intersection on Malaikoil Road in Palani is not working  for a long time. In the absence of light, the intersection becomes dark and people, especially women and the elderly, are afraid of using this road in fear of  chain-snatchers and robbers. Passengers who alight from buses at this junction also face this ordeal.                                                Devotees who prefer to walk to the temple also find it difficult to cross this point. Hence, I request the authorities to repair the high-last light immediately for the safety of public.

Sainithii. M,

Palani

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Build bridge

In the absence of a rail overbridge at Tiruthangal near Sivakasi, vehicles wait in a long line on both sides for a long time when the railway gate is closed for passage of trains. A rail overbridge at this place was planned very long ago, when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister. I request the railways to construct the RoB soon.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Sivakasi

Widen road

The SS Kottai-Tiruppattur stretch of highway is so narrow that when two vehicles from opposite directions pass each other there is little space for two-wheelers on the edge of the road. To ensure safety of two-wheeler riders, the road must be widened with shoulder and space for two-wheelers.

M. Sundararajan,

Tiruppattur

Install high-mast lamp

It is pitch dark on the four-lane highway near Thelichathanallur in Paramakudi where buses from Madurai enter on the left side of the road. I request the National Highways Authority of India to install a high-mast lamp at this point.

 V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi 

Attach more coaches

Even after electrification of Karaikudi-Manamadurai and Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur sections, Silambu and Chendur expresses are operated with 17/18 coaches only as they are pulled by diesel locomotives. These trains can be augmented with five more coaches as they will be hauled by electric locomotives.

C.A. Pradeep,

Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US