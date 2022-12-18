Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Stray cattle menace
In Paramakudi municipality, stray cattle menace is rampant, especially on the service road along Vaigai river. Two-wheeler riders meet with accident due to the stray cattle. I request the municipal authorities to take action to end the cattle menace.
V. Rajendran,
Paramakudi
Plea to pet lovers
The abandonment of two Great Danes in Theetukkal forests of Udhagamandalam is cruel and
disturbing. Even more harassing is the fact that these helpless animals had been tied up and left to
starve. Defenseless, they could have been easily attacked by wild animals and antisocial elements. The
selfish attitude of puppy mills in using dogs and other animals as breeding machines and dumping them
when they become inconceivable is condemnable. The craze for pedigrees is the driving force behind such
Factors. Pet lovers should try to take an interest in adopting orphaned animals and older
ones, irrespective of breed. Registration of pets must be made mandatory so that erring owners are
traced and penalised.
Monita Sutherson,
Nagercoil
Attach more coaches
Ever since the Sengottai-Madurai and Dindigul-Mayiladuthurai unreserved express trains were merged in October last week, they are fully crowded. As the train has only 12 coaches, many passengers are forced to travel standing all the way. Hence I appeal to the DRMs of Tiruchi and Madurai to make it a 15-coach trains with 14 unreserved second class coaches and one reserved second class chair car coach.
K H Krishnan,
Sengottai
Train to Varanasi
The Railway Minister has recently announced that a new train service, Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, will be introduced between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu. As there is no direct train to Varanasi from southern parts of Tamil Nadu, it must be operated to Kanniyakumari via Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. From Chennai to down south, it will cover 14 districts of Tamil Nadu.
J.G. Prince,
Colachel MLA
