Dindigul Reader’s Mail

December 18, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Stray cattle menace

In Paramakudi municipality, stray cattle menace is rampant, especially on the service road along Vaigai river. Two-wheeler riders meet with accident due to the stray cattle. I request the municipal authorities to take action to end the cattle menace.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Plea to pet lovers

The abandonment of two Great Danes in Theetukkal forests of Udhagamandalam is cruel and

disturbing. Even more harassing is the fact that these helpless animals had been tied up and left to

starve. Defenseless, they could have been easily attacked by wild animals and antisocial elements. The

selfish attitude of puppy mills in using dogs and other animals as breeding machines and dumping them

when they become inconceivable is condemnable. The craze for pedigrees is the driving force behind such

Factors. Pet lovers should try to take an interest in adopting orphaned animals and older

ones, irrespective of breed. Registration of pets must be made mandatory so that erring owners are

traced and penalised.

Monita Sutherson,

Nagercoil

Attach more coaches

Ever since the Sengottai-Madurai and Dindigul-Mayiladuthurai unreserved express trains were merged in October last week, they are fully crowded. As the train has only 12 coaches, many passengers are forced to travel standing all the way. Hence I appeal to the DRMs of Tiruchi and Madurai to make it a 15-coach trains with 14 unreserved second class coaches and one reserved second class chair car coach.

K H Krishnan,

Sengottai

Train to Varanasi

The Railway Minister has recently announced that a new train service, Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, will be introduced between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu. As there is no direct train to Varanasi from southern parts of Tamil Nadu, it must be operated to Kanniyakumari via Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil. From Chennai to down south, it will cover 14 districts of Tamil Nadu.

J.G. Prince,

Colachel MLA