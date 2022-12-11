Dindigul Reader’s Mail

December 11, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Extend train service to Madurai

The Guruvayur-Punalur Express via Kollam express should be extended up to Madurai via Tenkasi, Rajapalayam and Virudhunagar. It will be very useful for devotees going to Sabarimal and Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. I request the railway authorities to take this into consideration.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Service denied

Recently l went to the Dindigul Collectorate branch of Indian Overseas Bank to draw a demand draft. I was told that demand drafts are issued only to account holders. I wonder among the hundreds who visit the Collectorate daily, how many are account holders of that particular bank. Also, demand drafts are issued against payment of commission. If the bank wants to serve the people and earn revenue, it should come forward to extend its services to all those who visit the bank irrespective of whether they are account holders or not.

Abraham Bose,

Dindigul

Unnecessary practice

When the public send their petitions to the Revenue department and courts, court fee stamp need to be affixed. But other departments do not insist on this. The revenue officials ask for affixing of Court Fee stamp for the reminder letters also. While the other departments take action against the petitions without asking the public to affix court fee stamps, one wonders why the Revenue department and courts refuse to take action on petitions without Court Fee stamps. I appeal to the government to end this unnecessary practice.

K. Muhamed Yaseen,

Batlagundu

Expedite work

Conversion of two-lanes to four-lanes is going on from Chennai to Pondicherry sector of East Coast Road and spade work has started on Pondicherry-Nagapattinam stretch. But there is no sign of any work on the 330-km stretch of ECR from Nagapattinam to Thoothukudi. Fishermen from Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts villages will be largely benefited by widening of ECR. The work on Nagapattinam to Thoothukudi stretch should be started immediately so as to bring the entire distance of this important road from Chennai to Thoothukudi operational within a year. I appeal to the State and Central governments to bestow special attention on this long-awaited project.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram