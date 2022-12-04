Dindigul Reader’s Mail

December 04, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST

Extend time given for Aadhaar link

The State government must extend by six months the time given to the public to link their Aadhaar card with the electricity service numbers.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Travails of passengers

In Dindigul terminus, in buses plying to Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karur, Salem etc., the crew of TNSTC and private buses never allow passengers who travel to places en route to board buses. They are asked to wait till all seats are filled up or till the last minute before the departure. Until then, they have to wait outside under a scorching sun. Even senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities are not allowed to board buses. When the buses depart, since all seats are fully occupied, even physically challenged people travel standing all the way. I request the transport authorities to at least let these people to board buses and ensure that persons with disabilities occupy seats allotted to them.

Sainithii M,

Shozhavandan

Drains cloggged

The roadside drains in front of Subramania Temple near P.K.S.S.A. Road in Sivakasi remain clogged. The temple’s vicinity is also used to dump waste and unwanted materials. Hence, those going to the temple are put to much inconvenience. I request the Corporation Commissioner to inspect the place and take immediate action so that the drains are cleared and the waste materials are removed.

S.N.M.T. Nagarajan,

Sivakasi