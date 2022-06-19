Dindigul Reader’s Mail

June 19, 2022 18:13 IST

No bus service

There is no direct bus service between Palayanoor and Sivaganga, the district headquarters, though the distance is only 34 km. I request the Sivaganga TNSTC authroteis to operate a bus service from Palayanoor to Sivaganga at frequent intervals.

S. Saravanakumar,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tiruppachethi

Operate train from Rameswaram

The Southern Railway has proposed to run the second Bharat Gaurav train service, operated by a private service provider, from Madurai to Prayagraj (Allahabad) via Varanasi from July 23. The service, aimed at pilgrims, can be operated from Rameswaram instead of Madurai.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi