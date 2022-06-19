Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Dindigul Reader’s MailJune 19, 2022 18:13 IST
No bus service
There is no direct bus service between Palayanoor and Sivaganga, the district headquarters, though the distance is only 34 km. I request the Sivaganga TNSTC authroteis to operate a bus service from Palayanoor to Sivaganga at frequent intervals.
S. Saravanakumar,
Tiruppachethi
Operate train from Rameswaram
The Southern Railway has proposed to run the second Bharat Gaurav train service, operated by a private service provider, from Madurai to Prayagraj (Allahabad) via Varanasi from July 23. The service, aimed at pilgrims, can be operated from Rameswaram instead of Madurai.
V. Rajendran,
Paramakudi
