Dindigul Reader’s Mail

June 12, 2022 18:44 IST

Shift bus stop

The bus stop at the four road junction in Kenikarai causes traffic jams. When town buses and mini buses stop there, a trail of vehicles had to stop behind them, leading to a traffic jam. On auspicious days, when marriages take place at the nearby wedding halls, the whole road gets blocked because of the heavy crowd of people and large number of vehicles. The Kenikkarai bus stop should be relocated to some other convenient place to ensure free flow of traffic at all times.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ramanathapuram

Health hazard

Drainage water stagnates on the stretch of canal along Ottapalam to Five-Point Corner in Paramakudi due to accumulation of waste in the water course. I request the municipality authorities to clear the muck and facilitate free flow as otherwise it will lead to outbreak of contagious diseases among the public.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi