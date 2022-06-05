Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Provide basic amenities

Sowbhagya Nagar, which comes under ward 6 of Sevugampatti panchayat in Nilakottai taluk in Dindigul district, lacks basic civic amenities such as streetlights, good roads, drainage and drinking water facilities. During monsoon, rainwater gets stagnated and causes hardship for e residents. Lack of streetlights poses a safety issue. I request the authorities concerned to address these anomalies.

J. Abraham Bose,

Sevugampatti

Release water

The government has released water from Vaigai dam for irrigation in Madurai and Dindigul districts. I request the government to order release of the water to Ramanathapuram district for drinking water purpose.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Revive service

The thrice weekly Rameswaram - Kanniyakumari Express via Madurai had good patronage ever since it was introduced a few years back. It was stopped in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Though other train services stopped during that time have resumed, this train service remains suspended. If the service is resumed, it will be useful for pilgrims, tourists and traders. I appeal to the railway authorities to resume the service at the earliest.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram