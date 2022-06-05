Dindigul Reader’s Mail
Provide basic amenities
Sowbhagya Nagar, which comes under ward 6 of Sevugampatti panchayat in Nilakottai taluk in Dindigul district, lacks basic civic amenities such as streetlights, good roads, drainage and drinking water facilities. During monsoon, rainwater gets stagnated and causes hardship for e residents. Lack of streetlights poses a safety issue. I request the authorities concerned to address these anomalies.
J. Abraham Bose,
Sevugampatti
Release water
The government has released water from Vaigai dam for irrigation in Madurai and Dindigul districts. I request the government to order release of the water to Ramanathapuram district for drinking water purpose.
V. Rajendran,
Paramakudi
Revive service
The thrice weekly Rameswaram - Kanniyakumari Express via Madurai had good patronage ever since it was introduced a few years back. It was stopped in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Though other train services stopped during that time have resumed, this train service remains suspended. If the service is resumed, it will be useful for pilgrims, tourists and traders. I appeal to the railway authorities to resume the service at the earliest.
Asmabagh Anvardeen,
Ramanathapuram
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.