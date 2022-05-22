Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Expedite work

In Ramanathapuram town, to meet the increase in traffic, a new road bridge is under construction on the east side of railway station. This work, which was started more than two years back, is still going on slowly much to the chagrin of everyone. Though there was a break in the work due to the pandemic, the delay continues for reasons not known. I appeal to the officials to expedite the work and throw open the bridge as early as possible so as to bring relief to people from frequent traffic jams.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram