Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Uncleared garbage in front of police station at Tirupachethi in Sivaganga district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

May 15, 2022 19:16 IST

Drainage facility needed

More than 2,000 people live in Rajakaliamman Nagar and Vinayaga Nagar in the Seelapadi panchayat of Dindigul West. In the absence of underground drainage system, people use septic tanks built in front of the houses. Overflowing sewage and used water from the households run on streets, emanating stench and breed mosquitoes. Many petitions and resolutions in gram sabhas to provide this facility have been in vain. Despite so many efforts from residents’ welfare association, the panchayat administration is not looking into this issue. We pray for the Dindigul Collector to look into this and provide us proper drainage facility.

Maruthai

Dindigul

The Sub Registrar’s Office at Ayyampalayam in Nilakottai taluk of Dindigul district functions on its own building about a km away from the town with no proper approach road. People going on foot and two-wheelers and cars have to take a narrow, zig zag mud road. There is no sign board about its existence. I request the authorities concerned to provide a better road and parking facilities for the public who come to the office for registration.

J. Abraham Bose,

Tamaraipadi

Clear garbage

The Tiruppachethi panchayat has not cleared garbage in front of the police station for the past one month. I request the panchayat authorities to take action to clear it.

S. Saravanakumar

Tiruppachethi

Open toilets soon

The modern toilets at Ramanathapuram railway station built with monetary assistance of N.L.C. remains closed for the past few months. The reason for not opening the toilets is not known. I appeal to the railway authorities to throw open the toilets immediately for the convenience of passengers. Ample water supply should be ensured in these toilets at all times.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Coach indicators

The coach indicators on the platforms of Paramakudi railway station are not functioning. So, passengers find it difficult to locate their coach during night time. I request the railway authorities to set it right.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi