Dindigul Reader’s Mail

No security guards

In Ramanathapuram town, leading banks have withdrawn security guards from their ATM kiosks in a bid to cut maintenance expenditure. Now ATMs wear a deserted and ugly look with printed slips strewn on the floor. There is a coat of dust on the machines too. Old people, physically handicapped and the unlettered are the worst affected due to non-availability of a guide. Some of these kiosks have become shelters for stray dogs. Hence, security guards must be reinstated at all ATM kiosks in the best interest of the public.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Build check dam

Since Paramakudi municipality depends on the Vaigai river for drinking water supply, I request the authorities concerned to construct a check dam on the easternside near Kakkathoppu to raise the groundwater level in the town.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi