Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Impound pigs

In Ramanathapuram town, pigs and piglets roam on the streets in large numbers, particularly at night, posing threat not only to public health and sanitation but also to road users. The district administration and the municipality should make joint efforts to impound them and ensure healthy environs and free flow of traffic.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Plug the leak

Water is leaking from the pipeline of the Cauvery drinking water scheme and flows on the National Highway at Kattu Paramakudi in Paramakudi municipality. Besides wastage of water, the flow of water on the road poses danger to vehicle users, especially two-wheeler riders. I request the authorities concerned to plug the leak soon.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Metal barricades needed at junction

The Ammankoil intersection at Thiruppachethi on the Madurai-Manamadurai stretch of four-lane highway has become dangerous. Accidents occur frequently and in the latest instance - on Sunday - three persons were seriously injured in an accident. I request the Sivaganga Superintendent of Police and National Highways Authority of India to ensure that metal barricades are places in a zigzag manner at this junction so that speeding vehicles will slow down and accidents can be prevented.

S. Saravanakumar

Thiruppachethi