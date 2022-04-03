Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Relocate bridge

The pedestrian bridge in Ramanathapuram railway station lies at the extreme east, much to the inconvenience of passengers. The wrong location defeats the very purpose for which it was erected as people have to walk a long way to reach the bridge. Normally they are put up in the middle. I appeal to the Southern Railway to relocate the bridge for easy access of passengers.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Dress code at RTO

When I visited the Regional Transport Office at Virudhunagar recently, I was surprised to hear from an employee that applicants seeking licence would not be photographed if they did not comply with the dress code of the RTO. For example, T-shirts do not fall within the so called dress code. While wearing a dress of one’s own liking is a fundamental right, unless it is against the norms of decency, I wonder if such apparent and unilateral imposition of self-made dress code restrictions by a junior employee of the RTO has the approval of the higher-ups of the Transport Department. If not, the RTO should be suitably advised to function strictly within the framework of duties and responsibilities.

M.V. Ponnuchamy,

Virudhunagar

Raise D.A. and D.R.

The Central government has raised dearness allowance (D.A.) to its employees and dearness relief to pensioners by 3%, effective January 1. I appeal to the State government also to increase D.A. and D.R. for its employees and pensioners.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi