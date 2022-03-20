Dindigul Reader’s Mail
Daily service to Chennai Central
There is only a weekly overnight train connecting Chennai Central with the southern districts via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Tiruvallur, though a large number of people travel on this sector - many continuing their journey to northern States in a connecting train from Chennai Central. I request the railways to make this train a daily service. In this route for the benefit of the commuters.
V. Rajendran,
Paramakudi
Announce water supply schedule
The Ramanathapuram municipality supplies protected drinking water on daily basis. But, off late, water is distributed only on a few days in a week without any specified days but on a random basis. This causes inconvenience to people as they are not sure when water will be supplied. I appeal to the Municipal Commissioner to announce the exact days when water will be supplied for the sake of public convenience.
Asmabagh Anvardeen,
Ramanathapuram
