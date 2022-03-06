Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Post traffic constable

Soolakkarai near Virudhunagar lies on the Kanniyakumari - Kashmir four-lane highway. Given its proximity to the Collectorate and Virudhunagar town, Soolakkarai and nearby panchayats have a sizable population of government servants, traders, farmers, etc. In the absence of a pedestrian subway or bridge at Soolakkarai junction, people, particularly, school and college students,, find it difficult during peak hours to cross the highway due to the non-stop vehicular traffic. It poses great risk to those who manage to cross the road, braving the oncoming traffic. I therefore request the police department to post a constable at Soolakkarai at least during peak hours to regulate the traffic to facilitate easy movement of people.

M. V. Ponnuchamy,

Virudhunagar

Extend train to Rameswaram

Chennai Egmore- Karaikudi Pallavan Express can be extended to Rameswaram for the convenience of pilgrims, traders, fishermen and students. Now that the electrification work is over on the whole stretch, the running time can also be reduced in this sector. It is a long-pending demand of people in Ramanathapuram district, especially devotees going to Ramanathaswamy Temple, to have a day-time train between Chennai and Rameswaram as emphasised by late President APJ Abdul Kalam. There will be a tremendous patronage if it is so extended.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

GH needs better facilities

The Government Hospital in Paramakudi has been upgraded as District Headquarters Hospital. But the hospital does not have CT scan equipment, blood bank and ventilator. I request the authorities to equip the hospital with modern equipment.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi