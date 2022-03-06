Tamil Nadu

Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Post traffic constable

Soolakkarai near Virudhunagar lies on the Kanniyakumari - Kashmir  four-lane highway.  Given its proximity to the Collectorate and Virudhunagar town, Soolakkarai and nearby panchayats have a sizable population of government servants, traders, farmers, etc.                  In the absence of a pedestrian subway or bridge at Soolakkarai junction, people, particularly, school and college students,, find it  difficult during peak hours to cross the highway due to the non-stop vehicular traffic. It poses great risk to those who manage to cross the road, braving the oncoming traffic.   I therefore request the police department to post a constable at Soolakkarai at least during peak hours to regulate the traffic to facilitate easy movement of people. 

M. V. Ponnuchamy,

Virudhunagar

Extend train to Rameswaram

Chennai Egmore- Karaikudi Pallavan Express can be extended to Rameswaram for the convenience of  pilgrims, traders, fishermen and students. Now that the electrification work is over on the whole stretch, the running time can also be reduced in this sector. It is a long-pending demand of people in Ramanathapuram district, especially devotees going to Ramanathaswamy Temple, to have a day-time train between Chennai and Rameswaram as emphasised by late President APJ Abdul Kalam. There will be a tremendous patronage if it is so extended.

Asmabagh Anvardeen, 

Ramanathapuram

GH needs better facilities

The Government Hospital in Paramakudi has been upgraded as District Headquarters Hospital. But the hospital does not have CT scan equipment, blood bank and ventilator. I request the authorities to equip the hospital with modern equipment.

 V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2022 4:33:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dindigul-readers-mail/article65198230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY