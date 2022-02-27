Dindigul Reader’s Mail

Garbage along ECR

Building debris, waste materials such as polythene bags, wastes from chicken and mutton stalls are dumped along East Coast Road in Ramanathapuram. The stench is unbearable and moreover it is a health hazard. I appeal to the officials of the Public Health Department to take immediate action to remove them and make efforts to prevent the practice.

Asmabagh Anvardeen,

Ramanathapuram

Silambu Express

The Southern Railway is operating Silambu Express from Chennai Egmore to Shencottai thrice a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. I request the railways to increase the frequency of the train and operate it as a daily as it will benefit a large number of people in the southern districts.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Stray cattle menace in Palani

Stray cattle (cows along with their calves) roam freely on roads leading to Thandayuthapaniswami Temple and roads around the hill in Palani. They wander around roadside eateries in search of food leftovers and leaves. They obstruct the movement of vehicles and also pose danger to motorists and pedestrians. Since their front legs are tied, they are not able to cross the roads quickly and thus obstruct the movement of vehicles. The authorities concerned should to impound the animals and ensure free movement of vehicles. I request the newly-elected municipal council to put an end to this menace.

M..Sainithii,

Palani

Restore all train services

While Southern Railway has restored all EMU services in Chennai to benefit office-goers, students and business people, it has not restored all passenger train services that were running between Sengottai- Madurai and Sengottai-Tirunelveli routes before the pandemic two years back. Restoration of these services will help people in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Virudunagar and Madurai districts, as train fare is relatively lower than bus fare.

KH Krishnan,

Sengottai