Dindigul police rescue 65 homeless from streets

December 04, 2022 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Dindigul District Police rescued 65 alms-seekers and homeless across the district on December 3. and were given a new lease of life.

Police from Dindigul Town, Dindigul Rural, Nilakottai, Palani, Oddanchatram, Kodaikanal and Vedasandur station limits, along with volunteers and members of NGOs, were engaged in the rescue operation under the guidance of Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

The operation was initiated under the directions of Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu.

The 65 rescued people were provided with basic facilities including a haircut, new clothes and later admitted to government-run and government authorised homes, stated a press note.

Tamil Nadu

