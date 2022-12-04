  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

Dindigul police rescue 65 homeless from streets

December 04, 2022 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The Dindigul District Police rescued 65 alms-seekers and homeless across the district on December 3. and were given a new lease of life.

Police from Dindigul Town, Dindigul Rural, Nilakottai, Palani, Oddanchatram, Kodaikanal and Vedasandur station limits, along with volunteers and members of NGOs, were engaged in the rescue operation under the guidance of Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran.

The operation was initiated under the directions of Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu.

The 65 rescued people were provided with basic facilities including a haircut, new clothes and later admitted to government-run and government authorised homes, stated a press note.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.