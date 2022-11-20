  1. EPaper
Dindigul Mail

November 20, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Link rivers

Due to heavy discharge in the Vaigai this year, the excess water was wastefully let into the sea. To prevent this,I request the government to  link the Vaigai with Kundaru and fill the ‘kanmois’ with the Vaigai water.

V. Rajendran,

Paramakudi

Relay road

The Dindigul - Reddiyarchathiram - Oddanchathiram  stretch of highway is in a very bad condition. The big potholes on this road remain for the past one year. Drivers and riders find it difficult to negotiate the potholes. The bad condition of the road leads to accidents. Passengers travelling on this road had to endure back pain because fo the bumpy ride. Hence I request the highways authorities to at least do patch work before relaying the whole stretch to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

M. Sundararaj,

Dindigul

