Dindigul Campus

November 21, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

17 recruited

Sri Krishnasamy Arts And Science College, Sattur, organised campus placement drive on November 15. Seventeen students got placed in Hyundai company. The candidates were assessed for their managerial skills and they gave an interview. Chairman K. Raju and secretary R. Muthukumar felicitated the students. Principal R. Ushadevi congratulated the students and thanked Placement Officers Vishwanathan and Sherlin Shyam Sundar for making the efforts.

The college, in association with HDFC Bank and Government Hospital, Uppathur, organised a blood donation camp on November 19. More than100 students donated blood. Selvaraj, HoD-Commerce, and .Inbaraj, NSS Coordinator, had made the arrangements for the camp.

Legal awareness programme

Dr. Umayal Ramanathan Women’s College, Karaikudi, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu State Law Commission Action Plan, organised a legal awareness programme for women on Constitutional Act recently. Legal Aid Committee coordinator B. Kavitha welcomed the gathering. Principal A. Hemamalini presided over the programme.Vice-Principal L.Visalakshi offered felicitations. P. Veeramani, Assistant Professor, Department of Women Studies, spoke about the college legal aid committee and its importance. Advocate R. Manimekalai explained laws for women and their clauses. Special guest M. Parameshwari, secretary/ Subjudge, District Legal Services Authority, Sivaganga, spoke on free legal aid centres, POCSO Act and emergency helpline numbers. Members of Legal Aid Committee - M. Rathimeena, T.Suveka and students of Alagappa Girls Higher Secondary School were present. Legal Aid Committee student secretary Srilekha proposed the vote of thanks.