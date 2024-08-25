Dindigul Campus Connect

Workshop on AI

The IEEE students chapter of Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur, conducted a workshop on ‘Exploring deep learning networks and generative AI.’ D.Deveraj, Advisor ,IEEE-SB, spoke on ‘MLA and ANN.’ R. Senthilkumar, Senior Director, Portfolio Delivery Lead, Cognizant, Chennai talked about the various Generative AI tools and presented a few case studies. A.Ramkumar, HoD, offered felicitations.P. Aruna Jeyanthy, Counselor, coordinated the event.

Digital marketing

The Department of Commerce with Computer Application of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, organised a two-day workshop on digital marketing on August 22 and 23. The workshop was aimed at providing participants, especially the students, an opportunity to have hands-on experience and exposure to digital marketing tools and Strategies.

