ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Campus Connect

Updated - August 25, 2024 11:25 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 11:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The participants of a workshop conducted by Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Workshop on AI

ADVERTISEMENT

The IEEE students chapter of Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur, conducted a workshop on ‘Exploring deep learning networks and generative AI.’ D.Deveraj, Advisor ,IEEE-SB, spoke on ‘MLA and ANN.’ R. Senthilkumar, Senior Director, Portfolio Delivery Lead, Cognizant, Chennai talked about the various Generative AI tools and presented a few case studies. A.Ramkumar, HoD, offered felicitations.P. Aruna Jeyanthy, Counselor, coordinated the event.

Digital marketing

The Department of Commerce with Computer Application of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, organised a two-day workshop on digital marketing on August 22 and 23. The workshop was aimed at providing participants, especially the students, an opportunity to have hands-on experience and exposure to digital marketing tools and Strategies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US