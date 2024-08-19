Dindigul Campus Connect

Kalasalingam in NIRF Rankings

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education Deemed University has been got the 30th rank among all Universities in India in the NIRF Rankings 2024 released by the Ministry of Education, New Delhi. The University received the 36th rank under engineering category among all engineering institutions in India and the 50th rank in the overall category in India . KARE is also ranked 38th in Agriculture and in the 11-50 Band in Innovation. Chancellor K. Sridharan, Pro Chancellor S. Arivazahi and vice presidents S.Shasi Anand and Arjun Kalasalingam appreciated and congratulated the Vice Chancellor, the Registrar, Deans, and all stakeholders of KARE.

Kalasalingam University has signed an MoU with PACKNBACK Solutions and Sprint 6 Specialised Services, Coimbatore.

International Youth Day

On the occasion of International Youth Day, the Department of Commerce (SF) of The Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakasi, and Department of Commerce, Sri Kaliswari College jointly organised a special programme on August 12 as a MoU activity. S. Maheswaran, Member, College Management Committee felicitated PDG Rtn. AKS V.R. Muthu, Chairman Idhayam Family, Virudhunagar, for his services to the society. R. Sudha Periathai, Principal, delivered the presidential address. V. Vishnu Priya, Assistant Professor of Commerce & Head in-charge, welcomed the gathering. A. Vijaya Shree, Assistant Professor of Commerce, introduced the chief guest.

Intracollegiate competition

Sri S. Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College celebrated International Youth Day with intracollegiate competition organised by the Committee of Extension Activities. The event, held on campus, featured a mix of on-stage and off-stage competitions, including extempore oration, poetry recitation, fashion parade, free style dance, essay writing, rangoli, and more. The competitions, coordinated by faculty members, provided a platform for students to showcase their talents in various creative and intellectual pursuits. Principal P. Rajaguru awarded certificates and prizes to the winners. Judges and event coordinators were also honoured for their contributions.

Graduation Day

The 36th Graduation Ceremony of the ninth batch of the autonomous stream of the National Engineering College was held on Thursday. The event was presided over by College Vice Chairman K.R. Krishnamoorthy. Correspondent K. R. Arunachalam, Secretary C. Sankaranarayanan, Managing Committee Member C. Ramasamy, Director S. Shanmugavel and Principal K. Kalidasa Murugavel participated. The chief guest, Srikanth Valuthur Saranathan, Head – APAC, Hybrid Cloud Platform & Application Services, IBM, Chennai, delivered the Graduation Day address and presented the degree certificates to the graduates. In his address, he encouraged students to be thankful to their parents and professors, stressing the importance of daily gratitude, even for small things, to foster a positive mindset. The chief guest also highlighted the importance of maintaining integrity and ethics in the workplace, essential for building a trustworthy and respectable professional reputation. A total of 498 under graduates and 23 postgraduate students of engineering programme received their degrees.

Coffee with Collector

On August 14, students of VSKD Nadar Gurukul Matric Higher Secondary School, Sivakasi took part in the “Coffee with Collector” programme. District Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan hosted the event at the Collector’s Office, where twenty students from Grades XI and XII participated. The students had an engaging interaction with Mr. Jeyaseelan, who shared his life experiences and offered valuable guidance for their future careers.

Graduation ceremony

The 2nd Graduation ceremony for the batch of 2020-2023 was held at Mohamed Sathak Hamid College of Arts and Science for Women, Ramanathapuram on 11 August. G. Ravi, Vice Chancellor, Alagappa University was the chief guest. The welcome address was given by M. Meera, Principal. After the address by the chief guest, medals were given to the rank holders, followed by distribution of certificates to the graduates.

