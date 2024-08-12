Dindigul Campus Connect

NSS camp held

ADVERTISEMENT

NSS volunteers of St Anthony’s College of Arts and Sciences for Women, Thamaraippadi, Dindigul district, conducted a seven-day special camp at Ayyampalayam where awareness was created on eradicating plastic, planting saplings and conducting sports for school children. On all the seven days there was a one-hour book reading session followed by a brief talk on the book. It was a new Rural Immersion Programme initiative that was proposed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs. S. Palnikumar, Principal in-charge, Cooperative Arts College, Seevalsaragu, Athoor, inaugurated the camp in the presence of Rev. Sister. Aruldevi, college secretary. Writer Sakthi Jothi offered felicitations. R.Manoharan, NSS advisor, gave a report of the camp proceedings.

World Nature Day

ADVERTISEMENT

The Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul, celebrated World Nature Day on August 2. S. Arun, Assistant Professor of Economics and Co-Coordinator of Environment Club, welcomed the gathering. S. Saravanan, Principal, delivered the presidential address. S.Kannan, HoD of Chemistry, delivered the special address. P. Ravichandran, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Economics, was the resource person. S. Sujatha, Associate Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

The Club also organised a seminar on ‘Manineerum Mannum Malaiyum’ on August 8. A.Simon Justin, Environmentalist, was the resource person. The seminar covered the significance of hills in local folklore, spirituality, and their role in climate regulation.

For girl child

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rotary Clubs of East Coast Ramnad and Tirunelveli Avira, in collaboration with Syed Hameedha Arts and Science College, Kilakarai, organised an event titled ‘Iraivi - empowering girl child,’ on August 1. Rotarians Bharghavi Sankaran, V. R. Sakthi, and Juin Christina Mary spoke on women’s hygiene, mental health, and emotional stability. J. Dhinesh Babu, District Governor Elect of RID 3212, the chief guest, delivered an inspiring address.

Cultural fest

Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar, organised an intra-collegiate cultural fest ‘TECHOFEST’ on August 3. CA. V.K. Dharmarajan, Secretary, Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, welcomed the gathering. S.Geetha Kumari, a teacher and a prolific writer, was the chief guest. In her address, she said patience, perseverance and confidence were essential for success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Global issues

Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College and Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women, Madurai, jointly organised a two-day conference on ‘Global contemporary issues and unlocking innovation in business industry 4.0.’ The resource persons were Jayaraj Sonai Singaram of Minzu University of China; D. Kumaresan of KSR College of Arts and Science for Women, Tiruchengode; S. Muthulakshmi from the host college, Ajitharani Unni Krishnan of Sri C. Achutha Menon Government College, Thrissur; and R.Thanga Selvi of Ambai College of Arts.

Investiture ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

VSKD Nadar Gurukul Matric Higher Secondary School, Sivakasi, held Investiture Ceremony recently with the aim of nurturing and developing leadership skills among its students. Subbiah, DSP, the chief guest, presented badges and sashes to the newly elected student leaders.

Workshop on UBA

Gandhigram Rural Institute conducted a workshop on Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) on August 7. The Regional Coordinator of UBA Prof. K. Ravichandran, in his address, said the GRI was working in 780 villages for Community engagement. L. Rathakrishnan, Registrar (i/c), delivered the presidential Address. N. Panchanatham, Vice-Chancellor, in his address, said Unnat Bharat Abhiyan has been a beacon of hope and progress for villages. G. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, delivered the chief guest address.

MoU signed

Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur, signed a MoU with ICAR Institute -Central Agroforestry Research Institute (CAFRI). Jhansi. Uttar Pradesh, recently. A. Arunachalam, Director, CAFRI, and Vice Chancellor S. Narayanan and Registrar V. Vasudevan signed the MoU. Chancellor K. Sridharan presided. Pro Chancellor S. Arivalagi offered felicitations.

Paid internship for students

A.K.D. Dharma Raja Women’s College, Rajapalayam, and Software Interns signed an MoU to facilitate paid internship opportunities for students on August 6. The interns, in turn, will train Computer Science students of the college in project-based learning. The MoU signing event was followed by a special address by Krishnakumar Narayanan, Erio Inch, California, U.S. S. Jamuna, Principal, and Dhanalakshmi, Head, Department of Computer Science, were present.

Anti-drug campaign

Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, organised an anti-drug campaign in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Police, on August 12. It was inaugurated by Principal M. Periyasamy. The students took a pledge against use of drugs. The college also observed anti-ragging Awareness activities, reinforcing the institution’s zero-tolerance policy against ragging.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.