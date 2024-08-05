Dindigul Campus Connect

NET CRASH 2.0

The Competency Enrichment Cell of Sri S. Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College, Sattur, organised a 10-day online training programme titled, ‘NET CRASH 2.0 for NTA-NET, SET and TRB examinations in English Major’ (Paper-II) from July 17. Ninety candidates from all over India took part in the programme. Training for Paper-I of NTA-NET, SET will be held from August 12 to 20.

Against drugs

The National Service Scheme of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur, organised a ‘Drug abuse awareness programme’ on July 29. Rajakumar, Block Medical Officer, Sattur, and siddha doctors K.Varatharajeswari and R. Rengajothi from Government Primary Hospital, Uppathur, were the chief guests.

On human trafficking

Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, conducted an awareness programme on ‘Human trafficking’ on July 30. The guest of honour was S. Murugavel, Chairman/Subjudge, Taluk Legal Services Committee, Sivakasi. S.Amalanathakamalakannan, Judicial Magistrate II, Sivakasi, and A. Parthasarathy, Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel, Srivilliputtur, talked about problems faced by women and children across the world. They also discussed some sample cases. J.F. Philomin, Senior Administrative Assistant, DLSA, Srivillputtur, proposed the vote of thanks.

Conference held

The Department of Physics of Kalasalingam University Srivilliputtur, organised a three-day conference on ‘Next generation materials and devices’ recently. The resource persons were Brajesh Pandey of Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi; David Jenkins of University of Plymouth, U.K.; Shashikant Patole of Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, UAE; Yulia Kuznetsova, Ural Federal University, Russia; Gustavo F.S. Andrade, Federal University of Juiz de Fora, Brazil; Umapada Pal, University of Puebla, Mexico; S. Nagaraju, Micron Technology, Singapore and 20 other scientists from India.

The Department of Biomedical Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering jointly with the Departments of Human Physiology Biomedical Laboratory and Management, and Zoology, Vidhyasagar University, West Bengal, organised a two-day conference on ‘Developments in Alzheimer disease treatment and early intervention through cutting edge technologies.’ Wong Wai Kit of Multimedia University, Malaysia; B. Sundaravadivazhagan and Krishna Priya from University of Technology and Applied Sciences Al-Musanna, Oman; Bandana Singh from Harvard Medical School; and Amal Chandra Mondal from JNU, New Delhi were the resource persons.

Rally taken out

Students of Mount Zion Silver Jubilee School, Thenkarai, Tirupattur, took out ‘Plastic elimination awareness rally’ from Keelasevalpatti to Sivan Temple via Viramathi bend. Principal J. Arshiya Fathima led students and teachers. V. Rajkumar, DSP, Keelasevalpatti, rotarians Karuppaiah @ Kannan and A. Somasundaram were the special guests

Smart tourism

The Department of History of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, organised a seminar on ‘Emerging technologies influence travel: Smart Tourism’ on July 24. The resource person was M. Nayas, Head, Department of Business Administration, Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, Madurai. He said Smart Tourism referred to application of information and communication technology (ICT) for developing innovative tools and approaches in tourism services.

The college also organised a conference on ‘Forecasting Artificial Intelligence in commerce for the next decade’ on August 1 and 2. The resource persons were P. Thamimul Ansari from University of Gondar, Ethiopia; P.Chellasamy from Bharathiyar University, Coimbatore; Sharmila Devi Pounraj from Sevenclover, Madurai; K.Sivamurugan from St. Claret College, Bengaluru; and R.Vijayabhanu of Avinashilingam Institute, Coimbatore.

World Nature Day

The Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul, celebrated World Nature Day on August 2. S. Arun, Assistant Professor of Economics and Co-Coordinator of Environment Club, welcomed the gathering. S. Saravanan, Principal, delivered the presidential address. S.Kannan, HoD of Chemistry, delivered the special address. P. Ravichandran, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Economics, was the resource person. S. Sujatha, Associate Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

For girl child

The Rotary Clubs of East Coast Ramnad and Tirunelveli Avira, in collaboration with Syed Hameedha Arts and Science College, Kilakarai, organised an event titled ‘Iraivi - empowering girl child,’ on August 1. Rotarians Bharghavi Sankaran, V. R. Sakthi, and Juin Christina Mary spoke on women’s hygiene, mental health, and emotional stability. J. Dhinesh Babu, District Governor Elect of RID 3212, the chief guest, delivered an inspiring address.

Cultural fest

Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar, organised an intra-collegiate cultural fest ‘TECHOFEST’ on August 3. CA. V.K. Dharmarajan, Secretary, Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, welcomed the gathering. S.Geetha Kumari, a teacher and a prolific writer, was the chief guest. In her address, she said patience, perseverance and confidence were essential for success.

Global issues

Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars’ Senthikumara Nadar College and Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women, Madurai jointly organised a two-day conference on ‘Global contemporary issues and unlocking innovation in business industry 4.0.’ The resource persons were Jayaraj Sonai Singaram of Minzu University of China; D. Kumaresan of KSR College of Arts and Science for Women, Tiruchengode; S. Muthulakshmi from the host college, Ajitharani Unni Krishnan of Sri C. Achutha Menon Government College, Thrissur; and R.Thanga Selvi of Ambai College of Arts.

Investiture ceremony

VSKD Nadar Gurukul Matric Higher Secondary School, Sivakasi, held Investiture Ceremony recently with the aim of nurturing and developing leadership skills among its students. Subbiah, DSP, the chief guest, presented badges and sashes to the newly elected student leaders.