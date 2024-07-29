Dindigul Campus Connect

Recipe for success

Those aspiring to reach the pinnacle of success require hard work, dedication and perseverance, said P. Thanikaivel Pandian, Director of Vision 20 Plus, Sivakasi. He was conducting a workshop on ‘Reach your Pinnacle’ at Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi, as part of the induction programme for first-year MBA students. To reach the pinnacle, one should have a purpose in life and emotional balance. He urged the students to visualise the mind map of their potential and utilise their untapped potential by overcoming the self-imposed barriers. Come out of a fixed mindset and move towards growth, he said and outlined the ‘eight most wanted elements’ by which one is evaluated - Looks, Intellect, Solutions, Time Discipline, Enthusiasm, Novelty, Emotions and Results. He conducted games and activities to make the students understand the concepts.

Webinar on Deep Learning, NLP

The Department of Computer Science of Nadar Saraswathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, held a webinar on ‘Deep Learning and NLP’ on July 24. V. Shankar, a Project Engineer at Pantech E-Learning Solutions, Chennai, was the resource person. He gave an overview of deep learning, explaining its core principles and various neural network architectures. He covered the differences between feedforward, convolutional, and recurrent neural networks, highlighting their respective applications and advantages. The discussion also included essential algorithms used in deep learning such as back propagation and gradient descent, and their role in training neural networks. Mr.Sankar also provided a detailed introduction to NLP, emphasizing its critical role in processing and understanding human language.

Vijay Diwas

Kargil Victory Day (Vijay Diwas) was celebrated at SSM College of Arts and Science, Dindigul, on July 26. Subedar B Sasikumar Naib Subedar. S. David Raj, Corps of engineers, 14 TN BN NCC, Dindigul were the guests of honour. Principal N. Sampathkumar delivered the presidential address. Subedar B Sasikumar spoke on the hardships they faced and the strategies adopted by the Indian army during the Kargil war. He also spoke on opportunities available in the army for students. Some of the students shared their views on Major Saravanan’s sacrifice, patriotism and Indian Army and its success.

Student bags seven medals

SGT P. Roopa Shree of 6/2 COY, TN Girls Bn NCC, a III B.Com student of Sri S. Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College, Sattur, won seven medals under various categories in the Tamil Nadu Shooting Championship. P. Rajaguru, Principal, Lt B. Ajantha, Associate NCC Officer, along with the faculty members, administrative staff and students of the college, felicitated Roopa Shree for her remarkable success. Her achievements reflect her commitment and rigorous training she underwent.

On research methodology

The Department of Forensic Science of G.T.N Arts College, Dindigul, organised a workshop on “Research methodology and scientific writing” on July 25. Prof.Krushna Sharad Sonavane, HoD of Forensic Science, welcomed the gathering. S.Saravanan, Principal, delivered the presidential address. U.Natarajan, Vice Principal delivered the special address. P.Ravichandran, Associate Professor and Head, Department of Economics, was the resource person. He explained the key components like research design, literature review, data collection, data analysis, report writing and ethical considerations. He also spoke on challenges and opportunities in publication. Nearly 150 students attended the programme. Preeys, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Kargil victory remembered

Vijay Diwas, Kargil Victory Day, was celebrated at Vidhyaa Giri College Of Arts and Science, Puduvayal, on July 26. Captain K. R. Subbaiah delivered a special address on Operation Vijay and Importance of Amar Jawan Jothi. It was a memorable occasion to pay tributes to the soldiers of Kargil war by offering flowers and lighting candles.

Lecture on film and literature

The Department of English of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur, conducted a lecture on ‘Literature and film’ on July 26. The chief guest was K. Haresh Nirmal, Assistant Professor, (specialization in African lit and ELT) from Sri Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College. P. Kuthalingam, HoD, offered felicitations.

The Department of Computer Science, Computer Applications and Artificial Intelligence organised a webinar on ‘Software testing.’ The chief guest was R. Poornima, Software Testing Engineer, Ernst and Young Software Solutions, Bengaluru.