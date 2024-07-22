Dindigul Campus Connect

Blood donated

The Red Ribbon Club of Sri S. Ramasamy Naidu Memorial College, in partnership with Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, conducted a blood donation camp on July 16. It was inaugurated by P. Rajaguru, Principal. As many as 75 students and staff members took part in the camp which was led by Dr. M. Sudhadevi, Coordinator of Red Ribbon Club.

Award for college

An award ceremony for excellence in educational services was organised by Annai Bhathrakali Foundation and Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar. R.N. Ravi, Governor, was the chief guest. Nadar Saraswathi Educational Institutions of Theni Melapettai Hindu Nadargal Uravinmurai were given the “Education Service Award” in recognition of educational services provided to poor rural students. The award was received by T. Rajamohan, president of the Uravinmurai.

On post offices

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, organised a Post Office Awareness Programme on July 16. S.Nagakumar, Marketing Executive, Head Post Office, Sivakasi, Shanmugaraja, Postmaster, Varadharaju, Development Officer, Postal Life Insurance, Virudhunagar, spoke on the Importance of post office, savings schemes, and job opportunities.

MoU signed

An MoU was signed between Zoho Corporation and Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education for conducting Young Creates Program. fhancellor K. Sridharan presided inaugurated “The Young Creators Program for a batch of 50 students. Vice Chancellor S.Narayanan and Zoho Finance Manager Badrinath Rajan signed the MoU. Registrar V. Vasudevan offered felicitations.

Equipping students with skills

Career Development Programme for final year students at Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal, Karaikudi was held on July 16. It was organised by the Training and Placement Cell of the college for equipping the students with essential knowledge and skills to navigate their future careers with confidence. D. Ramakrishnan, Dean, Acedutech, oriented students on essential skills needed to meet industry demands, providing them with valuable guidance about job opportunities in various companies and how to prepare for their future career. As many as 277 students participated in it.

Seminar on SIP

The Department of Business Administration of Dr.Umayal Ramanathan College for Women, Karaikudi conducted a seminar on ‘Systematic Investment Plan’ on July 16. NR.Naresh of Jain University, Bengaluru and B. Subramanian, AMFI-certified mutual fund distributor, Madurai, were the resource persons. More than 250 students participated in the seminar.

Orientation programme

Fresher’s Orientation and Parents Enrichment Programme was organised at Syed Hameedha Arts and Science College, Kilakarai, on July 18. Paul Susheel, International Life Coach, Chennai was the chief guest. In his address, he urged the students to develop their skills in all fields. Besides, he urged them to know their values and responsibility in their family. He requested the parents to create a bonding relationship within the family members. He advised them to take care of their health iso as to faciliate a good family atmosphere. He asked the parents to avoid gender bias and give equal importance to all family members.

Investiture ceremony

Mount Zion Silver Jubilee School, Tirupattur, held investiture ceremony on July 18. Chairperson Florence Jayabarathan presented sashes to the Head Boy, Head Girl, Vice-Head Boy, and Vice-Head Girl. Jayson Keerthy Jayabarathan presented them to the House Captains; and Vivian Jayson to the House Vice Captains. The Investiture Oath was administered by Principal Arshiya Fathima.

Talent Show

The Youth Welfare Forum of The Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakasi, organised a Talent Show on July 20 to provide an opportunity for the freshers to showcase their talents and to boost their confidence and self-esteem. The participants exhibited their talents like singing, dancing, playing instruments (keyboard, violin, and guitar), silambam, yoga, public speaking, verse recital, etc. Physically challenged students also exhibited their talent and determination. Altogether 130 participants participated in various events.