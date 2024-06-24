Dindigul Campus Connect

Fresher’s Day conducted

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur, organised Fresher’s Day on June 19. Chairman K.Raju and secretary R. Muthukumar presided over the function. R. Ushadevi, Principal, delivered the presidential address and explained the rules and regulations of the college. Kaviya of II B.A (Tamil) delivered the welcome address. The chief guest was C.Sylendra Babu, former DGP. He spoke on a wide range of topics such as sports, society, health and gave tips to improve self-confidence in this competitive world. Aarthy of II BCA proposed the vote of thanks.

Feat by Mount Zion students

The Government of India established the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) with the goal of setting up ATAL Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) in schools across India to foster a scientific temperament and entrepreneurship among students. AIM organised a national-level Atal Tinkering Marathon, a six-month nationwide challenge across five thematic areas: the economy, infrastructure, systems, demography, and demand. S. Heavena Paulin Shriya and M. Faheema Samrin of Class XII Mount Zion Silver Jubilee School in Tiruppathur presented their project, ‘Child’s nutritional status, physical health, and well-being follow-up,’ and they have been selected among the top 100 teams nationwide and among 14 teams in Tamil Nadu. Over 12,000 teams (20,000 students) participated in the competition.

