Dindigul Campus Connect

Updated - June 17, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Published - June 17, 2024 07:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Campus recruitment drive under way at Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Recruitment drive at college

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur organised campus recruitment on June 13. More than 20 companies took part in the exercise and recruited students from various colleges. Around t200 spot offers were issued by the companies. The event provided an opportunity to the students to interact with the HR Managers and to get to know their needs.

Feat by school

Mount Zion Silver Jubilee (CBSE) School, Tiruppattur, has been selected as ‘ATL School of the Month” for April 2024 by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM). The AIM, initiated by the Central government, promotes innovative and creative learning for students in schools. Out of the 10,000 ATL schools participating nationwide, 253 schools were selected, and among the 10 schools chosen in Tamil Nadu, Mount Zion is one of them. Correspondent Jayson Keerthy Jayabarathan, and Vivian Jayson congratulated the students and teachers for their collective efforts in achieving this feat.

