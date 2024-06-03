ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul Campus Connect

Updated - June 03, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 07:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

College gets recognition 

Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar has been recognised by Anna University as ‘research institute.’  Earlier, seven departments of the college had been recognised as research centres. Now,  all the departments have been recognised as research centres. In south Tamilnadu, only two engineering colleges have been recognised as research institutes by Anna University. Students from rural background and non-reachable areas can get Total Quality Education through this recognition. They can be well trained to reach greater heights.

Power of gold explained

SSM College of Arts and Science, Dindigul, conducted on ‘Unlocking wealth: power of investing in gold’ on May 31.  A. Christy, Director, Brielle Business Cafe, was the  resource person. He spoke on various  schemes available in government and private sectors as cash or materials. Also he highlighted the returns and benefits of investments. He stressed that investing in gold is found to be an intelligent investment in recent times because of the rise in the price of gold in national and international marketsl. He was accompanied by Mr. Lakshan and Nishanth 

