Dindigul Campus Connect

Published - May 27, 2024 06:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three placed in top scholar list

ScholarGPS, an American company based in California and operated by Meta Analytics LLC released the list of Top Scholars in India in Composite Materials Research in the last five years, which featured three Professors from Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur - rank 23 was Marimuthu Uthayakumar (globally 257) rank 29 was Nagarajan Rajini (Globally 300) and rank 33 was Veerasimman Arumugaprabu (globally 358). K. Sridharan, Chancellor, and S.Shasi Anand, Vice-President, congratulated them.

Coaching programme in progress at Nadar Saraswathi College of Education, Theni | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Free coaching

Theni Melapettai Hindu Nadargal Uravinmurai Nadar Saraswathi College of

Education conducted TNPSC competitive examination free coaching for B.Ed and M.Ed. students on May 22. J. Beulah Rajini, Principal, welcomed the gathering. The resource persons were Jegatheesh Chandra Bose, Director, Study Circle, Aranmanaiputhur, Muthupandi, Revenue Inspector, Usilampatti, and Velmurugan of Hayagreevar Vidhyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Varushanadu.

