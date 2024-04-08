Dindigul Campus Connect

April 08, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Talk on forex

A talk on Forex Management was held at Sri Kaliswari Institute of Management and Technology, Sivakasi, on April 6 J. Swaminathan, Vice-President (HR), Standard Chartered Bank, Chennai, was the resource person. He explained about the forex market, its functions and currency exchange rate, spot exchange rate and forward exchange rate with examples. He said the global foreign exchange market never sleeps and the role of US$ was the pivot currency / vehicle currency as over 85% of all forex transactions involve USD on one side of the transaction and central banks around the world hold about 60% of their forex reserves in USD. He pointed out career opportunities in forex trading and the certificate courses that would help the students to start a career in forex.

How electric vehicles work

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, organised a two-day hands-on training programme on Electric Vehicle Design. Senthil Kumar from L & T Technologies, the resource person, gave an overview on electric vehicle technology, its significance in mitigating environmental concerns, and its potential impact on the automotive industry. Subsequent sessions delved into detailed analysis of various components essential for electric vehicle functionality such as motors, batteries, and controllers. Students actively engaged in hands-on sessions where they had the opportunity to assemble basic electric vehicle components, gaining practical insights into the design process.

