Dindigul Campus Connect

February 06, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Students’ gesture

Students of the Department of Commerce of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur, as part of extension activities, visited a home for elders, Matha Amirtha Anbu Illam at Managaseri in Sivakasi recently. College chairman K. Raju, secretary R..Muthukumar and Principal R. Ushadevi presided over the event. R. Praveena, HoD-Commerce and A. Selvaraj, HoD Commerce (CA) offered felicitations. The students conducted various games and helped with the health chores for the elders who participated in the events with enthusiasm. Prizes were given to the elders for their active participation.

Saplings planted

Eco Club of Hajee Karutha Rowther Howdia College, Uthamapalayam, Theni district, organised a saplings planting programme under the theme, ‘Protect our environment’ on Government Higher Secondary School campus on January 31. H. Mohamed Meeran, Principal, presided over the programme. The school students planted 50 saplings.

The PG Department of Chemistry of the college conducted ‘Howdia Chem Fete 2023.’ M. Kamal Nasar, HoD, welcomed the gathering. Various competitions were held for the students. K. Shahul Hameed and M. Jannathul Firdhouse, Assistant Professors, conducted the programme. N.M. Abdul Khader Jailani, Associate Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Alumni meet

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, organised Alumnae Association Meeting on February 4. S. Fathima Rustha, former president of alumna, welcomed the gathering. K. Jasmin Malar, alumnae Coordinator, presented the report. S. Sumaya, Principal, delivered the presidential address. M. S. Irfan Ahmed, Director of Research and Industry Institute Relations, offered felicitations. Madurai Muthu, actor and stand-up comedian, was the chief guest. Annabharathy of Kovilpatti also graced the occasion Syed Dasthageer of GEOWEB, gave a speech on job opportunities in and around Kilakarai. The arrangements were made by Alhaj Sheikh Dawood Khan, DGM, Seethakathi Trust, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and GEOHOMZ.

Workshop at RIT

The Department of Mechanical Engineering of Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam, conducted workshops on various themes from February 2 and 3. As many as 70 second and third-year diploma Students from various polytechnic colleges attended the workshops. L. Ganesan, Principal, S. Rajakarunakaran, Vice-Principal, and K. S. Selvaraj, GM (Administration), were present. C. Gururaj and M. Ramar, faculty members, coordinated the programme.

Wetland Day celebrated

World Wetland Day was celebrated at Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science in Puduvayal near Karaikudi on February 2. R Swaminathan Principal, inaugurated it. P. Rathi Devi, Head, Department of Life Science, welcomed the gathering. S. Lakshmi, Vice-Principal, offered felicitations About 87 students participated in the event.