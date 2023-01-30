Dindigul Campus Connect

January 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

VC of KARE

S. Narayanan took charge as the new Vice Chancellor of Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (KARE) in Krishnankoil in Virudhunagar district. Prof. Narayanan was previously associated with VIT for 35 years in various capacities, including Pro Vice Chancellor, and also served for five years in industries. Chancellor K. Sridharan, Pro Chancellor S. Arivalagi Sridharan, vice-presidents S.Shasi Anand and S. Arjun Kalasalingam, and Registrar V. Vasudevan congratulated the new VC.

New facility

The Department of Computer Science of Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, in association with ICT Academy and Atos Prayas Foundation, inaugurated Centre of Excellence for Youth Empowerment on January 22. Chief guest S. Rajkumar, Relationship Manager, ICT Academy, delivered an inspiring speech.

The college, with V Team Trust, organised a district-level women’s throw ball tournament in Ramanathapuram on January 16 and 17. Dinesh Kumar, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer, was the chief guest. Kamankottai Government HSS, Pearl MHSS, Kilakarai, and Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women Alumni Association won the first three prizes, respectively. Sundar, VC, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Chennai, presented the awards to the winners.

Kabaddi tourney

A district-level kabaddi tournament for higher secondary schools was held at Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, on January 21.K. Raju, chairman, R. Muthukumar, secretary, and R. Ushadevi, Principal, were present. Forty teams participated in the tournament. The winning trophies and cash awards were won by the respective teams. Sivanthipatty Nadar HSS, Mamsapuram, won the first prize among boys schools. Among girls teams, the first prize was won by Mangapuram Hindu HSS, Srivilliputtur.

Workshop held

The Department of Economics of GTN Arts College, Dindigul, organised a three-day workshop on ‘Advanced research methodology in Social Sciences’ from January 19. Workshop director P. Ravichandran, HoD, welcomed the gathering. P. Balagurusamy, Principal, delivered the presidential address. College secretary K. Rethinam inaugurated the workshop. B. Sudhakar Reddy, Honorary Director, ICSSR-SRC, delivered the keynote address. Jacob Kalle, Technical Officer, S. Pushparaj, HoD of Econometrics, P. Muthupandi, from Madurai Kamaraj University, S. Paramasivan, P. Balasubramani of Thanthai Periyar Government College of Arts and Science,Tiruchi, were the resource persons.

Maths contest

Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam and Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), conducted Srinivasa Ramanujan Mathematical Competition for Plus One and Plus Two students. A total of 3,200 students from more than 140 schools in Virudhunagar and Tenkasi districts participated and 246 students from 54 schools were selected and participated in the final round on January 27. The chief guests, A.Gnana Gowri, CEO, Virudhunagar, and K. Sourirajan of ISTE (Tamil Nadu) presented prizes to the winners.

Technical talk

Bio-Medical Engineering Department of P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, organised a technical talk by one of the alumnus of the ECE department of the college. R. Solaisamy, Correspondent, presided. J.S. Senthil Kumaar, Principal, inaugurated it. S. Manikandan, HoD, introduced the guest speaker M. Thangaraj, Chief Engineer, Persistent Systems, Pune. P. Marichamy, Dean, delivered the valedictory address.