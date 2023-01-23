Dindigul Campus Connect

January 23, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

Law school at KARE

Kalasalingam School of Law was inaugurated on the campus of Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (KARE) -Deemed University in Krishnankoil. It will offer integrated Law programmes from this academic year..S.Shasi Anand, vice-president, presided over the function. V.Vasudevan, Registrar, welcomed the gathering. The chief guest, G. Srinivasan,Head, Cotton Research Centre, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, gave an address and inaugurated the first-year classes of B.A . LLB and B.Com. LLB programmes . Lingasamy, Director (Admissions), Bharathi, HoD, School of Law, and others participated in the function. Dean Jesu Edward George proposed the vote of thanks.

Pongal celebrated

Pongal was celebrated at K.V.S. Higher Secondary School in Virudhunagar recently. Headmaster S. Chandramohan had made the arrangements. Traditional sports and cultural events were conducted.