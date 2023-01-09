Dindigul Campus Connect

January 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Astronomy workshop

A two-day astronomy workshop for school teachers and science enthusiasts was held at Shakthi College of Arts and Science for Women, Oddanchatram, Dindigul district on December 24 and 25. It was organised under the aegis of Vigyan Prasar- Science Board, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, Vidyal Foundation, Vanoli Kalvi and Udumalai Galileo Science Institute. K. Vembanan, college chairman, presided. The resource persons were: G. Kannabiran, coordinator of Galileo Science Centre, Udumalpet, gave an explanatory speech on the workshop. J. Daniel Chellappa, Nuclear Scientist, Chennai; K. Vasudevan, Science Communicator from Erode; former ISRO scientist R.R. Elangovan; Vikram Sarabhai Science Centre’s senior scientist V. Rajasekar; Balaji of Robotics Foundation; A. Manickavelan of Galileo Science Centre, Madurai. It was coordinated by Vanoli Kalvi-Dindigul coordinator P. Balamurugan.

Stress on women empowerment

Rotary Club of Sivakasi Sparkler and Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, Sivakasi organised ‘Yadhumanaval,’ a programme emphasising empowerment of women. Retired professor and renowned public speaker Jayanthasri Balakrishnan was the star speaker. The students were motivated by her mesmerising talk on how to become stronger versions of themselves. The event, which took place in the cnvention centre, was broadcast live via to other six seminar halls and was attended by over 3,000 students and staff. T. Prabaharan assisted in organising the event. Correspondent A. Tenzing oversaw the arrangements. Principal S. Arivazhagan, Rotarian AKS. V. R. Muthu and Yadhumanaval Project chairman PAG. D. Viiayakumari were present.

Project contest

The ISTE Student Chapter of Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, organised a project contest for students and an exhibition to mark silver jubilee year on January 5 and 6. As many as 29 teams competed in two categories of project submissions. Chinnadurai Abdullah, Correspondent, inaugurated the proceedings. The projects were evaluated by Vanathi Amalan, Co-Founder of Aasva Technologies and Nazar, Technical Project Manager of Moving Walls. The project exhibition was attended by students from various schools. T. Shankar, Founder and CEO of Jeamsys Software Solutions, Ramanathapuram, gave away prizes to winners. Earlier, M. Periyasamy, Principal, welcomed the gathering. S.M.H Sithi Shameem Fathima, Professor, and Convener of ISTE, proposed the vote of thanks.

Seminar at GTN

The Department of Economics, GTN Arts College, Dindigul, organised a two-day seminar on ‘Self-reliant India: a pathway to developed India Mission 2047’ on January 5 and 6. P .Ravichandran, Associate Professor and HoD, welcomed the gathering. P. Balagurusamy, Principal, delivered the presidential address. College secretary K. Rethinam Inaugurated the seminar and released the conference souvenir with 60 research articles. It was received by Dhulasi Brindha Varadharajan of ICSSR, New Delhi. She delivered the keynote address. .The valedictory address was delivered by S.Ramasamy, former Professor and Head from GRI. College Director Durai distributed certificates to the participants. M.Ponniah, Dean-Research, proposed the vote of thanks.

Microbiology meet

The Department of Microbiology, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, conducted a two-day conference on January 5 and 6. G. Ravi, Vice-Chancellor, presided over the function. The chief guest and eminent scientist, Gerardo Puopolo from University of Trento, Italy, delivered an online inaugural address. S. Kamala Kannan of Jeonbuk National University, South Korea, offered felicitations. A CD containing the abstracts of conference papers was released by the Vice-Chancellor. Earlier, A. Arun, Professor and HoD, welcomed the gathering and presented the thematic address of the conference. T. Kavitha, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

(