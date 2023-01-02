Dindigul Campus Connect

January 02, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

NBA accreditation for three B.Tech programmes

Three B.Tech. programmes - Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, and Bio Technology - offered by Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (KARE), Krishnankoil, have received accreditation by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) under its Tier-I (Washington Accord) system in the re-accrediration process. This will help mobility of engineering graduates of Washington Accord signatory countries in higher studies and employment at the international level. The ECE programme has received this accreditation status for six consecutive years from 2022 to 2028. Six years is the maximum possible duration of accreditation for any programme of study at an institute. Chancellor K. Sridharan, Pro Chancellor S.Arivazagi, vice-presidents S. Shasi Anand and S. Arjun Kalasalingam and Registrar V. Vasudevan appreciated the exemplary performance by the HODs, Directors, Deans, and all staff of the University.

Sports Day

Sports Day was conducted at Muthiah Alagappa Matric and Primary Schools, Kottaiyur, on December 23 and 24. S. Bevinson Barinbaraj, former Director of Physical Education,<SU> Alagappa University; D. Kumaresan, former Assistant Headmaster of RC Higher Secondary School, Puduvayal; D. Rajalakshmi, Principal of Physical Education, Alagappa University; and<SU> P. Divyakumari from TCS graced the occasion as special guests. Seven schools participated in the sports events. Leaders Academy won the first prize. Leaders Matric won the second prize and Karaikudi New Maharishi won the third prize.

Astronomy workshop

A two-day astronomy workshop for school teachers and science enthusiasts was held at Shakthi College of Arts and Science for Women, Oddanchatram, Dindigul district on December 24 and 25. It was organised under the aegis of Vigyan Prasar- Science Board, Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre, Vidyal Foundation, Vanoli Kalvi and Udumalai Galileo Science Institute. K. Vembanan, college chairman, presided. The resource persons were: G. Kannabiran, coordinator of Galileo Science Centre, Udumalpet, gave an explanatory speech on the workshop. J. Daniel Chellappa, Nuclear scientist, Chennai; K. Vasudevan, Science Communicator from Erode; former ISRO scientist R.R. Elangovan; Vikram Sarabhai Science Centre’s senior scientist V. Rajasekar; Balaji of Robotics Foundation; A. Manickavelan of Galileo Science Centre, Madurai. It was coordinated by Vanoli Kalvi-Dindigul coordinator P. Balamurugan.