Dindigul Campus Connect

December 26, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

International seminar held

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, organised a one-day international seminar on ‘Advanced research in life sciences, information technologies, and innovative business practices’ recently. Vimal Karani, Professor of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics, University of Reading, United Kingdom, spoke on how gene copies were responsible for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. He also spoke about the study of nutrients that are responsible for gene expression and that caused the diseases. The other resource persons were Yoshiyuki Kawazoe of Tohoku University, Japan; Anto Cordelia Tranislaus Antony Dhanapal of University Tunku Abdul Rahman, Malaysia; Khaleda Islam of Institute of Food Science, Bangladesh; Nagalingam Nagendra Kumar of, Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology; Hamdi Hassen of University of Sousse, Tunisia; and Warun Kumar of Velammal Medical College and Research Institute, Madurai. S. Sumaya, Principal, Rahmathunisa Abdul Rahman, Correspondent, and M. S. Irfan Ahmed, Director of Research and Industry-Institute Relations, S. Muthumareeswari of Department of Home Science; and Sheikh Dawood Khan, DGM of Seethakathi Trust, were present.

Ramanujan remembered

Under the auspices of Kalis Maths Forum, Department of Mathematics of Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi,celebrated the birth anniversary of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan on December 22. K.Lalithambigai, HoD, welcomed the gathering. P.K. Balamurugan, Principal, in his presidential address, spoke on the role and applications of Ramanujan’s work in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. R.Muthulakshmi, Vice-Principal offered felicitations. P.Gandhimathi, III B.Sc.Maths, spoke on ‘Life history of Srinivasa Ramanujan,’ and M.Megasree, 1 M.Sc.Maths, on his contributions. Magic squares, counting the shapes, crossword puzzles, kenken puzzles and brain teasers were conducted as intra-departmental competitions to celebrate the anniversary. M. Kaleeswari, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Conference held

A national conference on ‘Rejuvenate and retain the finesse teachers for futuristic perspectives’ was held at P.S.N.L College of Education, Sattur, on Friday. The event was presided over by college chairman K. Raju and secretary R. Muthukumar. Principal J.Rajeswari gave details on the conference agenda. .R.Hariharan of Indira Gandhi Tribal University, Madhya Pradesh, M. Vasimalai Raja of Alagappa University and R. Meenakshi of Madurai Kamaraj University were the resource persons. C. Minnalkodi, Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Virudhunagar, was the guest of honour. Sports Day

Sports Day was conducted at Muthiah Alagappa Matric and Primary Schools, Kottaiyur, on December 23 and 24. S. Bevinson Barinbaraj, former Director of Physical Education, Alagappa University; D. Kumaresan, former Assistant Headmaster of RC Higher Secondary School, Puduvayal; D. Rajalakshmi, Principal of Physical Education, Alagappa University; and P. Divyakumari from TCS graced the occasion as special guests. Seven schools participated in the sports events. Leaders Academy won the first prize. Leaders Matric won the second prize and Karaikudi New Maharishi won the third prize.

Maths Day

The Mathematics Clubs of Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science and Shri Vidhyaa Giri Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Karaikudi, celebrated National Mathematics Day - the 135th birth anniversary of Srinivasa Ramanujan, the great Indian mathematician, on December 22..R.Swaminathan, Correspondent and Principal, Vidhyaa Giri Group of Educational Institutions, and Syndicate Member, Alagappa University, inaugurated the proceedings. In his address, he highlighted the works of Ramanujan. Students R.Yogeswaran and M.Sharulatha of III B.Sc Mathematics presented the life History of Srinivasa Ramanujan. They explained the research area of Ramanujan and his innumerable works that remain unsolved even today. Kumar, Principal, Shri Vidhyaa Giri Matriculation Higher Secondary School, distributed prizes to the winners. SG. Karpagavalli, Assistant Professor, was present