Dindigul Campus Connect

December 12, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

MoU signed

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, Deemed to be university, Krishnankoil has signed an MoU with Wipro 3D, Bengaluru . .S.Shasi Anand, vice-president, KARE, and .Yahtiraj Kasal, Head, Wipro3D, exchanged the MOU documents. The tie-up facilitates joint research proposal submission, offering courses to the students of KARE as minor degree, providing training to students and other capacity-building programmes. Professors Koteswara Rao, P.Sarasu, V .Arumugaprabu, G. Vishuvardhan and Arpit Agrawal, Manager-AddWize, were present at the function.

Madurai team wins zonal-level meet

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University conducted an intercollegiate zonal-level sports meet at Horticultural College and Research Institute in Periyakulam from December 2 to 6. Around 950 players from 11 constituent and affiliated colleges participated in 10 games and 14 athletic events for girls and boys. J. Rajangam, Dean, and Chithambara Suriya Velu, president, Theni District Basketball Association, offered felicitations at the valedictory ceremony.Vice-Chancellor V.Geethalakshmi gave away the trophies to the winners. Agricultural College and Research Institute, Madurai (163 points) emerged winners followqed by Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam (117 points). In the men’s athletic events, the overall championship was bagged by Adhyaman College of Agricultural and Research Institute, Krishnagiri (41points) followed by IIAT, Thuraiyur (34 points). M.S Logeshwaran and Suganya Devi received the individual champion awards for athletic events, respectively.

Honoured for star rating

G.T.N. Arts College, Dindigul, conducted a function on December 10 to honour those responsible for the college receiving the highest 4-star rating at the national level for its innovation and entrepreneurship activities. K. Rethinam, college secretary, presided over the function. Principal P. Balagurusamy was present. Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, released the ratings of the IICs best performing higher educational institutions on November 18. Out of 401 higher educational institutes under non-technical institute category, G.T.N. Arts College has received this prestigious recognition. Durai Rethinam honoured IIC vice-president P .Ravichandran, J.Sathiyabama and M.S.Rajmohan and other coordinators and members for their tireless efforts in achieving this highest star rating.

Thassim Beevi signs MoU

An MoU was signed on December 9 between Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai, and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Chennai, for running B.Com (Honours) course. It was signed in the presence of Roystone, the representative of ACCA, S.Sumaya, Principal, M.S.Irfan Ahmed, Director-Research and Industry–Institute Relations, and staff of PG & Research Department of Commerce. The Collaborative three-year undergraduate degree programme is envisaged at improving employability and self-employment opportunities of students. Those who study will get bettter opportunities to prepare for all India CA exams after graduation. Six out of nine papers in ACCA exams will be exempted when students pass the papers of ACCA-incorporated curriculum to become qualified auditors. Skills for employability and all India competitive exam initiatives are embedded in the curriculum and qualified competitive faculty from International Skill development corporation, (ISDC) UK will be handling the subjects of ACCA.