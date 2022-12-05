Dindigul Campus Connect

December 05, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Talk on pollution under way at GTN Arts College, Dindigul.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Kalasalingam University in Krishnankoil signing an MoU with Cyber ID Technology, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

MoU signed

The Department of Forensic Science, School of Advanced Sciences of Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (deemed to be University) in Krishnankoil near Srivilliputtur and Group for Cyber ID Technology, Bengaluru, have signed a memorandum of understanding to work in the fields of digital and cyber forensics, cyber security, questioned Documentation and forensic anthropology. The MoU was signed by University vice-president S.Shasi Anand  and   Santosh Kumar, CEO of GCID. Director of International and Industrial Relations  Sarasu and Head of Department Janaki  M C   were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talk on pollution

The Department of Economics and Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul celebrated National

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pollution Day December 2. P. Ravichandran, HoD of Economics and Environment Club Director explained  the club’s activities planned for 2023. P. Balagurusamy, Principal, in his presidential address, said that in India, around seven million people die of air pollution every year. The problem is increasing day by day, he said. Vennila presented a paper on United Nations Frame Work Convention on

Climate Change (COP27). She highlighted the five key points of COP27 - nature, food, water, industry,

decarbonization and climate adaptation.  Arun, Assistant Professor, explained the types of pollution.

Faizal Ahamed spoke about Chipko movement, the forest conservation movement that originated in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand in 1973. Students were interacted with the speakers and got benefitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US