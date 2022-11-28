Dindigul Campus Connect

November 28, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Wins first prize in ECI contest

J. Priyadharshni, final year B.Tech student of Kalasalingam University, Krishnankoil,.has secured first prize in a national-level drawing competition - Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Contest-2022 - about election and electoral process and the ‘Power of One Vote’ conducted by the Election Commission of India. University vice president S. Shasi Anand and Registrar V. Vasudevan distributed the prize to the student. Hod Thanasekar and Nodal Officer Murugan appreciated the girl for her achievement.

Graduation Day

Graduation Day was held at GTN Arts College, Dindigul, on November 27. College secretary K. Rethinam inaugurated the proceedings. Principal P. Balagurusamy welcomed the gathering. The chief guest, V. Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, in her address, urged the students “not to believe in being at the top, as the only direction it can move is downwards.’ “To be successful one should leave one’s ego,” she said gave some inspiring ideas such as: ‘Be distinct or extinct’ and “network is your net worth.” College Director Durai Rethinam was present.

Call to strive like Visvesvaraya

Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, Sivakasi, celebrated the graduation ceremony on November 26, for doctorates, postgraduates and undergraduates of 2021 batch. The degrees were conferred to the students by chief guest S.Hosimin Thilagar, Director, Centre for Academic Courses, Anna University. Correspondent A.Tenzing presided over the function. S.Arivazhagan, Principal, presented the opening address. Totally 994 graduates received their diplomas, of which 41 were doctorates, 151 were postgraduates, and 802 were undergraduates. In the convocation address, the chief guest said that with the education that they received, if they can exert themselves enough, they will be able to acquire such multifaceted abilities and skills as Visvesvaraya acquired and build institutions like him.