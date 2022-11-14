Dindigul Campus Connect

November 14, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Vigilance Awareness Week event in proigress at Alagappa University, Karaikudi. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Workshop on ‘How to become a journalist’ under way at GTN Arts College, Dindigul. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A seminar to commemorate birth anniversaries of Sir C V Raman and Madame Marie Curie under way at Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Vigilance Awareness Week at college

The Department of Social Work, Alagappa University, Karaikudi and BHEL, Thirumayam jointly observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 6. Elocution and essay-writing competitions were conducted for the university students and winners were given prizes and certificates by Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi. In his address, Mr. Ravi said this is the right time to create awareness of corruption among students because they are the pillars of the country. BHEL General Manager I. Kamalakannan, in his address,  said computerisation and digital transactions have greatly reduced corruption. Arogyasamy, DGM, administered the anti-corruption pledge. Earlier MA. Velusamy of Department of Social Work welcomed the gathering. J. Vigneshsabarikiran, adjunct faculty, proposed the vote of thanks.

Seminar held

To commemorate the birth anniversaries of Sir C V Raman and Madame Marie Curie, a seminar on ‘Challenges and progresses in electrochemical energy storage materials’ was held  at Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai on November 7. K Bavya Devi, Head, R and D Cell presented the welcome address. S Sumaya, Principal,  spoke on Marie Curie’s scientific contribution to society. M. S. Irfan Ahmed, Director, Research Industry Institute Relations, also spoke. M. Sathish, the resource person and Principal Scientist, Electrochemical Power Sources Division, CSIR- CECRI, Karaikudi, inspired the young minds on the need for economically viable energy material for the nation. The Principal said the college planned signing an MoU with CECRI for research collaboration. A. Suvitha, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

Advice to students

P.S.R. Engineering College, Sivakasi, held the inaugural function for the 24th batch of first-year students recently. Around 2,000 students and parents attended the programme. Managing Trustee  R. Solaisamy presided.  P. Marichamy, Dean, welcomed the gathering.  J.S. Senthil Kumar, Principal,  spoke about  various career avenues and facilities available on the campus to get the students placed in reputed companies to fulfil the dreams of their parents. T. Ragunath, renowned psychologist and motivational speaker, the chief guest, urged the students to overcome challenges to achieve their goals. C. Balasubramanian, Professor of CSE department, proposed the vote of thanks. 

Journalism jobs

The Department of Tamil, GTN Arts College, Dindigul, organised a workshop on ‘How to become a journalist.’ S. Sujatha, HoD of Tamil, welcomed the gathering. P. Balagurusamy, Principal, delivered the presidential address.  Resource person M.Mathivanan, formerly news editor of a Tamil newspaper, spoke on types of jobs in a media organisation, skills required, and responsibilities. He said a degree in journalism is not a pre-requisite to enter the field but it can increase chances of employment. Around 150 students and 15 faculty members  participated. B.R. Kavitha Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

