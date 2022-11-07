Dindigul Campus Connect

Programme on cyber crime under way at Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, Sivakasi, organised a programme on ‘Awareness on Cyber Crime.’ | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Students of GTN Arts College, Dindigul, on an industry visit at NAGA Flour Mills | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A speaker addresses a conference on NEP 2020 organised by Gandhigram Rural Institute and Lakshmi College of Education. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Industry visit ADVERTISEMENT The Department of Economics and Commerce of GTN Arts College, Dindigul, organised an industry visit for Commerce students at NAGA Flour Mills on November 5. P. Ravichandran,HoD of Economics and M. Ponniah, HoD of Commerce, guided 50 students to the factory. K .Radhakrishnan, Senior HR Manager, took the students on a tour of the plant. Production Manager Seenivasan explained the process of converting wheat into maida, sooji, rava, etc. Later, Kannadasan, Quality Control Manager, and Antony, Safety Officer, interacted with the students. Skill development programme As part of its outreach activities, The Centre for Women Welfare, Safety and Progression of Ramco Institute of Technology in Rajapalayam, in association with National Commission for Women, conducted a one–day skill development training programme for self-employment of homemakers on November 5. As many as 75 women in and around Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district took part in the training programme. L.Sathikala, Associate Professor, Maths,welcomed the gathering. L.Ganesan, Principal, presided over the inaugural function. D.Selvi, State Executive Committee Member for Women Empowerment, along with a team of trainers, gave training on making detergents and incense products at home. Details on sourcing raw materials and accessories associated with the products were also imparted to the trainees. K.K.C.Kannadhaasan, motivational speaker and marketing trainer gave suggestions for marketing. Associate Professors V. Anusuya and A. Lakshmi coordinated the programme. ADVERTISEMENT Meet on NEP 2020 A one-day conference, 'NEP 2020: optimal learning environment - a way forward' was organised by the Department of Education, the Gandhigram Rural Institute and Lakshmi College of Education, Gandhigram, on October 31. A.Jahitha Begum, Professor & Head (i/c), Department of Education, GRI, welcomed the gathering. .F. Vincent Rajasekar, Assistant Professor, explained the theme of the conference. Gurmeet Singh, Vice- Chancellor (Additional Charge), GRI, gave the presidential address..In her address, G.Pankajam, Chairman, Lakshmi College of Education,said change was inevitable for growth. The chief guest,.Geethanjali A/P Narayanan, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UITM), Malaysia, explained the significance of collaborative and cooperative learning in teaching-learning.E. Ramganesh of Bharathidasan University gave the keynote address. Malarvizhi, Principal, LCE, P.S.Sreedevi of GRI spoke.

India Supreme Court to pronounce EWS quota verdict on November 7 Industry Accenture fires employees with fake experience letters

Programme on cyber crime Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, Sivakasi, organised a programme on 'Awareness on Cyber Crime' on November 5. S. Arivazhagan, Principal, presided over the function. A. Manivannan, Additional Superintendent of Police, the chief guest, in his address, talked about cybercrimes faced by youngsters through Android smartphones. Awareness sessions were conducted by P.S. Uma Maheswari, Inspector of Police, and A. Harun Ersath, Sub-Inspector of Police, Cybercrime division, Virudhunagar district. They explained about financial and non-financial cyber crimes. The speakers described these crimes with case studies, short films and videos. The event was arranged by P. Golda Jeyasheeli, Professor/CSE Department, and Presiding Officer, Internal Complaints Committee. G.Priyanka, Assistant Professor, was present.

